VideoAmp Measuring Lift For Tune-In Ads on Facebook, Instagram

VideoAmp said it expanded its integration with Meta to include measuring the incremental lift generated by TV tune-in campaigns on Facebook and Instagram.

The analytics use randomized controlled trials to determine conversion lift and may be used to help clients optimize across Meta properties alongside promotional efforts on linear TV, streaming and other digital media.

Meta’s RCT tests are designed to establish true causality by controlling for outside variables and ensuring that users within the advertiser’s target audience are randomly assigned to test and control groups, where only the test group is eligible to receive an ad.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our integration with Meta,“ VideoAMp senior VP, solutions specialist JP Pereira said. “Entertainment brands spend a lot of money trying to drive viewership of their content and we are happy to bring them a closed-loop solution that enables them to more accurately measure the incremental impact of their investments on Meta properties. With this integration, and the use of Meta’s Conversion Lift Study, VideoAmp clients will be able to better understand the causal impact of an ad.”

In addition to tune-in lift, VideoAmp lift studies provide insights into cost per incremental tune-in and tune-in lift by audience segment.