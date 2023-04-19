Upfront: AMC Networks Developing Third Series In Anne Rice Universe

New series would join 'Mayfair Witches' on AMC and AMC Plus

AMC Networks said it is developing a potential third series in its expanding Anne Rice Immortal universe featuring stories of vampires and witches.

The new series, with John Lee Hancock attached as showrunner and writer, could join Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches on AMC Network and AMC Plus.

AMC made the announcement during its upfront presentation to advertisers Tueday evening.

The two Anne Rice series were among the top new premieres on AMC Plus and among the top 10 cable dramas for the 2022-23 tv season.

The new show is set in the world of the Talamasca, a secretive outfit featured in a number of Rice novels.

“The enthusiastic critical and fan reception to Interview and Mayfair is a great sign of what is yet to come in this immersive universe based on the works of Anne Rice,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “We’re excited to be in active development of the next installment in this growing franchise, written and to be showrun by the incomparable John Lee Hancock. The Talamasca is one of the most intriguing elements of Rice’s works and a connective thread through so many of her stories, the standalone and crossover potential for this third series is immense.”

McMermott also announced two new series coming to WE tv.

Toya & Reginae is an expansion of WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop franchise. The series features the ex-wife and daughter of hip hop star Lil Wayne. Both Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter have appeared on Growing Up Hip Hop.

WE tv will also be adding Bev is Boss, based on the life of music manager Deb Antney, who broke performers including Gucci Mane, French Montana and Nicki Minaj. Antney is also the mother of rapper Waka Flocka Flame.