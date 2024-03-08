'UFC 299' PPV Event, College Basketball's Championship Week: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (March 9-10)

Sean O'Malley (L) kicks Marlon Vera of Ecuador in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 252 event at UFC APEX on August 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC 299 mixed-martial arts pay-per-view event and the start of college basketball’s championship week lead the list of live TV sports events airing this weekend.

ESPN Plus on Saturday will distribute the UFC 299 PPV event fight card, featuring the main event rematch between bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera. O’Malley lost to Vera in their 2020 fight.

College basketball jumps into its Championship Week slate of games, with teams competing in conferences for automatic bids to the March Madness tournament. On the women’s side, conferences such as the Big Ten (CBS), ACC (ESPN), Pac-12 (ESPN), and Atlantic 10 (ESPN2) will crown champions this weekend.

For the men, Saturday's games featuring top-ranked men’s teams include No. 1 Houston facing Kansas on ESPN, second-ranked UConn playing Providence on the CW, fourth-ranked Tennessee hosting Kentucky on CBS, and fifth-ranked Arizona taking on USC on ESPN. On Sunday, third-ranked Purdue hosts Wisconsin on Fox.

In the NBA, ABC Saturday primetime telecast features the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns, while on Sunday, ESPN will air the Philadelphia 76’ers-New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves-Los Angeles Lakers games.

On the ice, ABC on Saturday will air the Carolina Hurricanes-New Jersey Devils and the Pittsburgh Penguins-Boston Bruins contests. On Sunday, TNT will televise the Edmonton Oilers-Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators-Minnesota Wild matches.

On the racetrack, NBC on Sunday will televise the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg IndyCar race, while Fox will air the NASCAR Cup Shriners Children’s 500 event. On the soccer field, USA Network, NBC and Peacock will air nine Premier League games across two days.

On the links, NBC and Golf Channel will air weekend coverage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA Tour event, while CW will offer live action from the LIV Golf Hong Kong tournament.