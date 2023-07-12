USA’s NASCAR Cup Coverage Revs Up Viewing: The Week in Sports Ratings

USA Network’s Quaker State 400 coverage led all TV-sports offerings in the ratings for the July 4 holiday week.

The network’s July 9 NASCAR Cup Series race averaged 2.5 million viewers to top all events in the week of July 3-8, according to Nielsen numbers published by SportsMedia Watch.

Four CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer telecasts finished among the top 10 most-watched events, including both Univision’s Spanish-language and FS1’s English-language telecasts of the July 8 U.S.-Canada match.

NBA top draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s July 7 NBA Summer League debut for the San Antonio Spurs drew 1.3 million viewers. The Spurs-Charlotte Hornets game helped ESPN set a viewership record for the offseason competition’s opening weekend, the programmer said.

Also finishing in the top 10 was NBC’s coverage of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament finals on July 9, drawing 1.54 million viewers. Overall, NBC Sports said the Women’s Open delivered a total audience of 895,000 viewers across NBC and USA Network, up 118% over last year’s combined tournament coverage on both networks.