USA’s NASCAR Cup Coverage Revs Up Viewing: The Week in Sports Ratings

By R. Thomas Umstead
published

Top-rated live sports events for the week of July 3-8

2023 NASCAR Quaker State 400
USA Network’s Quaker State 400 coverage led all TV-sports offerings in the ratings for the July 4 holiday week. (Image credit: Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

USA Network’s coverage of the Quaker State 400 NASCAR race drew the biggest audience of any live sports event during the July 4 holiday week. 

The network’s July 9 NASCAR Cup Series race averaged 2.5 million viewers to top all events in the week of July 3-8, according to Nielsen numbers published by SportsMedia Watch.

Four CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer telecasts finished among the top 10 most-watched events, including both Univision’s Spanish-language and FS1’s English-language telecasts of the July 8 U.S.-Canada match.

NBA top draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s July 7 NBA Summer League debut for the San Antonio Spurs drew 1.3 million viewers. The Spurs-Charlotte Hornets game helped ESPN set a viewership record for the offseason competition’s opening weekend, the programmer said.   

Also finishing in the top 10 was NBC’s coverage of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament finals on July 9, drawing 1.54 million viewers. Overall, NBC Sports said the Women’s Open delivered a total audience of 895,000 viewers across NBC and USA Network, up 118% over last year’s combined tournament coverage on both networks. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top-Rated Live Sports Events, July 3-8
DateEventNetworkViewership
July 9NASCAR Cup Series USA Network2.56 million
July 8Gold Cup: Mexico-Costa Rica Univision2.47 million
July 9Gold Cup: U.S.-Canada Univision2.32 million
July 9NASCAR Cup Series (pre-race) USA Network 2.24 million
July 8Fox Saturday BaseballFox2.20 million
July 9PGA TourCBS1.58 million
July 9U.S. Women’s Open golfNBC1.54 million
July 9Gold Cup: Guatemala vs Jamaica Univision1.52 million
July 9Wimbledon tennis tournamentABC1.48 million
July 9Gold Cup: U.S.-Canada FS11.38 million (tie)
July 7NBA Summer LeagueESPN1.38 million (tie)
