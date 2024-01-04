tvScientific Launches Academy To Boost CTV Ad Performance

With more marketers focused on the performance of their connected TV advertising campaigns, tvScientific said it has launched the Performance TV Academy.

The academy provides an online course for digital advertisers that want to learn about the best strategies and tactics for driving performance of CTV campaigns.

tvScientific also launched the tvRoom Community, a digital portal and Slack location for networking and professional development that helps advertisers learn about tools, tactics and best practices.

“With tvRoom and Performance TV Academy, we’re building a community of skilled practitioners and giving them everything they need to succeed with their CTV campaigns,” said Jason Fairchild, CEO of tvScientific. “Like any new technology, it takes time and effort to become fluent and effective with CTV, and we want these tools available to the widest possible audience of advertisers.”

With its combination of TV-like premium content, commercials plus the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of digital, CTV provides opportunities for both brand building and generating sales.

CTV ads consistently drive a higher conversion rate at a lower cost than those on Facebook and Google, tvScientific said.

TV is the most powerful advertising medium, and it’s now available as a performance channel for advertisers of all sizes and descriptions,” said Fairchild. “There are endless opportunities for up-and-coming brands to get in front of hyper-engaged audiences, and we’re giving advertisers everything they need to create approachable, affordable, and measurable campaigns.”

Subjects covered by at tvScientific’s Performance TV Academy will include: