tvScientific Uses Retail Data To Target CTV Ads On a Cost-Per-Outcome Basis

tvScientific said it launched Retail Performance TV, a new product that uses retail data, including foot traffic, purchase history and location-specific information, to target connected TV ad campaigns on a cost-per-outcome basis.

The company said the retail data unlocks superior performance for campaigns, especially for retailers who can target specific households based on their shopping behavior.

“Retail Performance TV leverages the most powerful retail-level data -- purchase history and geography -- to serve ads on the most powerful channel available: television,” said Jason Fairchild, CEO of tvScientific. “The ability to activate this kind of rich data on a one-to-one basis on the biggest, brightest screen in the household represents an entirely new capability for advertisers.”

The launch of Retail Performance TV comes at a time when advertisers are looking for more information about the performance of their campaigns–particularly in the Wild West-like CTV world. Some media companies have offered to sell media on a pay-for-results basis, but it remains a small part of the market.

tvScientific says its platform reaches 95% of ad-supported video on demand audiences using proprietary, deterministic ID technology to measure ad exposure to outcome in an approachable, transparent and scalable way.

“Structural change in the TV ad market continues to accelerate, and the advertisers that want to drive and measure performance need to be leveraging and learning the growing sophistication of CTV,” Fairchild said. “More brands are launching on CTV every day, and anybody who doesn’t want to be left behind should be incorporating CTV into their campaigns.”