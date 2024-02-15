Trey Gargano Named Head Of Ad Sales At Fox News Media

Fox News Media said it named Trey Gargano as executive VP of ad sales, overseeing all Fox New platforms.

Gargano had been senior VP of Fox News Media since 2020. He succeeds Jeff Collins , who was named president of ad sales for Fox Corp. in January.

Both execs worked at Turner and CNN before joining Fox News.

Fox News Media also promoted Ryan Roelle to senior VP, national sales. She will report to Gargano. Based in Chicago, Roelle will focus on endemic and national advertising, in addition to leading linear and digital sales.

Ryan Roelle (Image credit: Fox News Media)

“Over the past four years, Trey’s vast knowledge and deep understanding of the news marketplace helped drive new revenue streams while Ryan has increased the effectiveness and performance of our endemic and national sales teams,” said Collins. “Together, they will ensure continued growth across Fox News Media platforms and success for our valued partners.”

Gargano spent 20 years with Turner Broadcasting where he held a number of leadership positions, including VP of portfolio ad sales and client lead across CNN and Turner/Warner Media. He got his start in the industry working as a broadcast specialist for Young & Rubicam.

For the past five years, Roelle has served as the VP of linear and digital ad sales central from Fox News’ Chicago Bureau. She rejoined the network in 2018 following three years at Viant where she was the senior director of sales and enterprise sales. Roelle started at CNBC as a sales assistant and planner.