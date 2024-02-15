Trey Gargano Named Head Of Ad Sales At Fox News Media
Ryan Roelle promoted to senior VP, national sales
Fox News Media said it named Trey Gargano as executive VP of ad sales, overseeing all Fox New platforms.
Gargano had been senior VP of Fox News Media since 2020. He succeeds Jeff Collins, who was named president of ad sales for Fox Corp. in January.
Both execs worked at Turner and CNN before joining Fox News.
Fox News Media also promoted Ryan Roelle to senior VP, national sales. She will report to Gargano. Based in Chicago, Roelle will focus on endemic and national advertising, in addition to leading linear and digital sales.
“Over the past four years, Trey’s vast knowledge and deep understanding of the news marketplace helped drive new revenue streams while Ryan has increased the effectiveness and performance of our endemic and national sales teams,” said Collins. “Together, they will ensure continued growth across Fox News Media platforms and success for our valued partners.”
Gargano spent 20 years with Turner Broadcasting where he held a number of leadership positions, including VP of portfolio ad sales and client lead across CNN and Turner/Warner Media. He got his start in the industry working as a broadcast specialist for Young & Rubicam.
For the past five years, Roelle has served as the VP of linear and digital ad sales central from Fox News’ Chicago Bureau. She rejoined the network in 2018 following three years at Viant where she was the senior director of sales and enterprise sales. Roelle started at CNBC as a sales assistant and planner.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.