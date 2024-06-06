Travis Scoles Promoted To EVP at Paramount Advertising

Paramount Advertising said it promoted Travis Scoles to executive VP, advanced advertising.

Scoles will continue to oversee Vantage, Paramount’s ad-targeting platform. He will also be in charge of the company’s other data-optimization and analysis products and lead the company’s efforts in new currencies and measurement innovation.

“Since Travis joined Paramount in 2020, he has been instrumental in the creation, growth and monetization of our suite of innovative, first-to-market advanced advertising solutions, driving enormous impact for our business and leading our industry’s conversation around the future of currency, said Paramount Advertising President John Halley in an internal memo announcing the promotion.

“As chair of the U.S. Joint Industry Committee board and frequent pundit in the trades and on panels,” Halley said. “Travis is a respected authority in currency and measurement innovation, His efforts in forging partnerships, such as our recently announced attribution solution with Mastercard and EDO, are critical to providing better performance and full transparency across outcome metrics not typically associated with premium video, so advertisers can better understand the value of our products.”