TelevisaUnivision Extends Relationship With AdImpact

AdImpact, an ad intelligence service, said it has extended its relationship with TelevisaUnivision for two additional years.

The Spanish-language programming giant licenses AdImpact’s political spending and competitive tracking tools. The companies have worked together for eight years.

(Image credit: AdImpact)

“TelevisaUnivision has been a close partner for almost a decade, and we are looking forward to continuing our successful relationship for the future,” AdImpact CEO Kyle Roberts said. “AdImpact’s data-driven insights allow TelevisaUnivision to make highly-informed decisions about their business, and we are proud to be their exclusive partner for the next two years.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Candidates’ investments are not where they should be,“ Michele Day, senior VP, Political Advocacy Group at TelevisaUnivsion, said. “In 2020, about 1% of the GOP budget and about 3% of Democrat dollars were allocated to Spanish-language media. This partnership allows us to increase the dollars allocated to Spanish-language media and together, we will ensure campaigns are assigning significant resources to reach this important persuadable voting bloc that will represent 15% of all eligible voters in 2024.”

AdImpact’s tools give clients insights into market share and individualized multi-channel creative analysis, as well as quick access to advertiser schedules on other networks and stations. The data enables TelevisaUnivision to generate leads and increase revenue, the companies said.