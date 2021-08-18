TVSquared Working With AdImpact To Measure Political Ad Reach on CTV

TVSquared, the ad measurement and attribution company, said it is working with AdImpact to provide real-time reach and frequency metrics for political ads on connected TV.

AdImpact, which collects ad intelligence ads, earlier this year projected that 17% of political ad spending in 2022 -- about $1.5 billion -- will land on CTV.

“TV continues to reinvent itself and TV measurement is too,” said Bob Ivins, chief strategy officer at TVSquared. “With eyeballs moving from linear to streaming, and ad dollars following, advertisers want tools to consistently measure campaign reach, frequency and effectiveness across platforms. It’s about having holistic campaign metrics, not platform-specific ones. We are looking forward to working with AdImpact to do just that for political candidates and causes.”

Together TVSquared and AdImpact will be able to quantify incremental reach for CTV campaigns over linear and across platforms, identify the point of diminishing returns when audiences become overexposed, and optimize campaigns to specific audiences and retarget them over the course of a campaign.

“Our partnership with TVSquared will bring a new set of performance metrics to political campaigns,” said AdImpact CEO Kyle Roberts. “We are allowing candidates to connect paid media to website and fundraising performance in real time, bringing an entirely new level of accountability and transparency to TV advertising.”