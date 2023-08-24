TCM, Nearly Scuttled By WBD, To Cruise With Kim Novak, Elliott Gould

TCM, whose staff was largely thrown overboard amid cost cutting by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, announced that its 2023 TCM Classic Cruise for movie fans, will welcome aboard actors including Kim Novak, Elliott Gould and George Chakiris.

The six-day cruise sets sail on Nov. 6 from San Diego aboard the Disney Magic.

In June, there were deep staff cuts at TCM, including the networks head and programming chief. Hollywood heavyweights including Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese objected, forcing WBD CEO to soothe the ruffled feathers and reinstate TCM VP of programming and content strategy Charles Tabesh.

Meanwhile, the cruise goes on. Also attending are filmmaker Ernest Dickerson, actress and singer Lorna Luft, production designer Wynn Thomas and Andy Marx, who is Groucho’s grandson.

TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz, Alicia Malone, Dave Karger, Eddie Muller and Jacqueline Stewart will host screenings and interviews.

According to the TCM website, the cruise is sold out with a waiting list. Prices range from $1,900 to $13,090 per person for a double occupancy stateroom.