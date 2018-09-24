Turner Classic Movies Cruises Towards 25th Anniversary

As its 25th anniversary approaches, Turner Classic Movies is returning to the high seas.

The movie network, which last ran one of its cruises in 2016 said it want fans on board for another boat ride.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OegfpPUTAwU[/embed]

The five-night TCM Classic Cruise will shove off Oct. 22 from New York to Bermuda on the Disney Magic.

Ben Mankiewicz will reprise his role as host for the voyage, which will feature appearances by classic film stars, screenings of films, interviews, Q-and-A sessions and trivia games.

“TCM has a passionate and devoted audience that is the driving force behind our success, and we wanted to do something special for our upcoming 25th anniversary to celebrate with our fans,” said Jennifer Dorian, general manager of TCM and executive VP of 360 Brand Strategy for Turner. “The TCM Classic Cruise has always been such a beloved fan experience that we felt this landmark anniversary was the perfect time to re-launch this immersive, curated and engaging fan experience.”