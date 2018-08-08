Tamron Hall Developing Daytime Talker With Disney-ABC

Updated: Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 7:44 a.m. PT

Former Today Show star Tamron Hall has entered into a development deal with Disney-ABC to create and develop a daytime syndicated talk show that she will host.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Tamron and look forward to bringing a fresh new daytime talk show to stations across the country that will showcase her enormous talent and dynamic personality,” said Janice Marinelli, president, global content sales and distribution, direct-to-consumer and international of The Walt Disney Company.

“Tamron’s wealth of experience and unique perspective is needed in today’s daytime landscape,” said William Burton, senior VP, ABC Daytime, in a statement. “We look forward to developing a daily destination showcasing her spirit, boundless enthusiasm and powerful ability to engage with viewers.”

Hall was a regular on NBC’s Today and on MSNBC hosting MSNBC Live until February 2017 when the network hired Megyn Kelly away from Fox News and gave her the third hour of Today, which Hall had previously co-hosted with Al Roker. After learning that she was losing her time slot, Hall decided to depart the network. She continued to host Deadline: Crime on Investigation Discovery, however.

Hall had been shopping a daytime talk show through her agency, William Morris, and its production division, IMG, which is the same company that produces Steve Harvey’s daytime talk show. She also had a deal to do a talk show that would have been produced by Weinstein Television before the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke last October. In the end, however, Hall signed with Disney-ABC.

“I’m so thrilled to partner with Disney/ABC to create a daytime television show that’s unconventional, fun, intimate, and sometimes even raw,” said Hall in a statement. “My new partners appreciate and respect the relationship I’ve built with my audience and know that if we create television worth watching, they’ll join us for the ride. I’m so grateful and excited for this next chapter. The landing makes the leap of faith so worth it!”

Hall is the latest in an increasingly crowded slate of shows targeted at fall 2019. NBC is in development on a talk show starring The Voice judge and pop star Kelly Clarkson and Warner Bros. has shot a pilot starring RuPaul, creator and star of VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Other shows are said to be in the works as well at other studios. But after several years of limited offerings, station-group programmers say they are excited to have several shows starring famous names from which they will be able to choose.

Disney-ABC has not indicated that it intends to pick up any show created out of this development deal for itself, but the station group airs two relatively low-rated syndicated shows in RightThisMinute and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. A show starring Hall could easily slide into those time slots.