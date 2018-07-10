RuPaul Shooting Talk-Show Pilot for Telepictures

RuPaul, star of VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, is shooting a daytime talk-show pilot for Warner Bros.’ first-run production arm, Telepictures, sources confirmed.

The show, should it go forward, would be targeted to launch in fall 2019.

Studios are gearing up for 2019 because there are expected to be several open time-slots, including the one left open by the departure of NBCUniversal’s Harry, starring Harry Connick Jr., which has gone out of production and will leave the air after this season.

TV stations are hungry for new productions with stars attached, but at the same time, face challenging economics, so whether a show starring RuPaul can launch remains to be seen.

The show also would feature a big role for Michelle Visage, who co-hosts The RuPaul Show on VH1 and who also has served as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. It will offer segments on pop culture, fashion and beauty.

