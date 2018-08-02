Fox Television Stations Prep to Launch 'Phone Swap'

The Fox Television Stations are preparing to premiere Vertical Networks’ Phone Swap as their next summer test starting this Monday, Aug. 6.

The show, which started as a short-form series on Snapchat Discover, will air on WNYW New York at midnight, KTTV Los Angeles at 11:30 p.m., WTXF Philadelphia at 2:30 p.m., KDFI Dallas at 2:30 p.m., KTXH Houston at 4 p.m., WJBK Detroit at midnight, KSAZ Phoenix at 1:30 p.m. and WOFL Orlando at 1:30 p.m.

“Dating formats have been absent from the syndicated lineup for a number of years. Phone Swap with its creative, fun twist is a program that we hope will resonate with our viewers and re-ignite the genre,” said Stephen Brown, executive VP of development for Fox Television Stations, in a statement.

Phone Swap is the first show to go from Snapchat, where it’s currently in its second season, to broadcast TV. The show’s first season attracted 10 million viewers per episode.

“At Vertical, we marry data and creative to produce high-engagement formats and audiences that are made to travel. Thousands of viewers asked us to do this, and in Fox we have found the perfect partner to bring Phone Swap to linear television,” aid Tom Wright, CEO of Vertical Networks, also in a statement.

In the series, strangers trade phones and give each other access to everything on them before deciding whether they want to go on a first date. In each half-hour episode, three pairs of contestants agree to go on a blind date before learning that they’ll first have to surrender their phones.

The Fox TV stations currently are airing a four-week summer run of Warner Bros.' viral video series The Hustle.