Megyn Kelly's Daytime Show to Air at 9 a.m., NBC News Confirms

Megyn Kelly’s new daytime hour will replace the 9 a.m. hour of Today, confirmed an NBC News spokeswoman on Monday, as B&C reported in January.

Related: Megyn Kelly’s NBC Daytime Show to Replace Third Hour of ‘Today’



Kelly also will launch a Sunday night news magazine on NBC in June.



In her new timeslot, Kelly will go up directly against another Kelly in the news on Monday: Kelly Ripa, who announced Monday that Ryan Seacrest would be her new co-host on Live with Kelly.



Related: Ryan Seacrest Named 'Live with Kelly' Co-Host



One of Today’s 9 a.m. hosts, Tamron Hall, departed the network in February after learning that her main hour on the show was getting sidelined. Other participants at 9 a.m., notably Al Roker, will continue in other hours of the show. On Monday, Hall signed a new deal with talent agency WME.

Kelly made the jump to NBC from Fox News in January after 13 years with the network. Fox News has been struggling lately with Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly and, as of today, Bill Shine all departed in the wake of sexual harassment scandals that first surfaced when Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit against Ailes last summer.