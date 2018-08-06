Exclusive: NBC Shooting Talk-Show Pilot Starring Kelly Clarkson

NBC is shooting a talk-show pilot with The Voice star Kelly Clarkson that would potentially be shopped for a fall 2019 debut, confirmed sources close to the company.

Clarkson has a talent deal with NBC Entertainment, which now oversees NBCUniversal Television Distribution, including all first-run development for TV stations. That said, the show could potentially be offered to TV stations in syndication or it could air on another platform or in combination.

Earlier this year, Clarkson began a run on The Voice, starring alongside other judges Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton with her team and her hand-selected talent, 15-year-old Brynn Cartelli, winning the season. She is returning to the show this fall. Clarkson also hosted the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in May and appeared on NBC’s Red Nose Day Special.

Studios are gearing up for 2019 and beyond. There is already at least one major time-slot available with NBCU’s Harry, starring Harry Connick Jr., ending its run after this month. Warner Bros.' first-run division, Telepictures, has shot a pilot with RuPaul of RuPaul’s Drag Race and other shows with big-name talent are rumored to be in the works as well.

Clarkson came to fame as the winner of the first season of Fox’s American Idol in 2002. Since then, she has released eight studio albums — as well as remixes, extended plays and other recordings — that have gone to sell more than 25 million copies worldwide and more than 45 million singles. She has won three Grammys, three MTV Video Music Awards, four American Music Awards and two Academy of Country Music Awards.

She is married to talent manager Brandon Blackstock and they have two children together, River Rose and Remy Alexander, along with Blackstock’s two children from a previous marriage.