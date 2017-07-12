Tamron Hall Developing Daytime Talk Show

Former Today cohost Tamron Hall is in development on a new daytime talk show with Weinstein Television, the company said Wednesday.

Hall will star, co-create and executive produce—with former NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution president Barry Wallach serving in a consulting role.



“I’ve been working towards developing a talk show for a long time, but needed to make sure I did it the right way and with the right person to take the lead. Tamron is far and away that person," Harvey Weinstein, The Weinstein Company cochairman, said in a statement. "She’s an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard hitting. We couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this new venture with her.”



Hall and The Weinstein Company also plan to work together to develop other non-scripted programming.



Hall departed NBC and MSNBC in February, after the network signed a deal with Megyn Kelly, formerly of Fox News, and agreed to do a daytime talk show with her as well as a Sunday night news magazine. Kelly’s new strip premieres Monday, Sept. 25, at 9 a.m., replacing the 9 a.m. hour of Today, on which Hall starred. Hall also hosted a daily news program on MSNBC.

