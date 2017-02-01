Tamron Hall Departs NBC News

Tamron Hall, MSNBC anchor and co-host of the third hour of Today, has left NBC News. She joined MSNBC in 2007 and became part of the Today crew in 2014, sharing the 9 a.m. hour with Al Roker. With Megyn Kelly starting up a morning show on NBC in the fall, the Today lineup has been disrupted.

In a statement, NBC News called Hall “an exceptional journalist.”

“We valued and enjoyed her work at Today and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay,” added NBC News. “We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”

The network said Roker will continue to co-host Today at 9 a.m. until the new lineup takes shape in the fall.

“The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful,” said Hall in a message to NBC News colleagues. “I’m also very excited about the next chapter.”