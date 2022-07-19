Syndication Ratings: ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Celebrates July 4 With Talk Win

Live with Kelly and Ryan’s Fourth of July party entertained viewers enough to return the veteran daytime strip to the talk lead in the holiday week ended July 10. Disney’s daytime talker strengthened 7% to a three-week high 1.5 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen, and was the only talker to improve in the week.

The red-white-and-blue-themed episode on Monday, July 4 included an appearance from Abbott Elementary’s Emmy-nominated Janelle James, who was talking about her new Peyton Manning-produced prime-time game show, The Final Straw, as well as an appearance by rock band the Goo Goo Dolls and some festive ping-pong ball games.

Live has now led talk 45 times in the past 60 weeks, including 14 ties with CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live also led with a 0.6.

Meanwhile, Dr. Phil dipped 7% to a second-place 1.3 with reruns on all five days.

NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson eased 13% to a 0.7, tying NBCU’s out-of-production Maury and CBS’ Rachael Ray, both of which were steady.

Disney’s Tamron Hall, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, which has ended original production, all stayed put at a 0.6.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which has completed its original run after 13 years, and CBS’ Drew Barrymore, in repeats, both broke even at a 0.5.

Leftover episodes of Sony Pictures Television’s The Good Dish, Debmar-Mercury’s canceled Nick Cannon and NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer all continued to stew at a 0.3.

Repeats of Warner Bros.’ The Real recorded a 0.2 for the fifth consecutive week, tying CBS’ The Doctors, which stayed put for a 70th straight week. Both shows are ending their runs after this season.

Library episodes of CBS’ Judge Judy led the court shows despite a 2% dip to a 4.3, which was still enough for third place on the overall chart behind CBS’ Jeopardy! and Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud. CBS’ Hot Bench bagged a steady 1.3 to tie Dr. Phil as daytime’s third-highest- rated show behind only Judy and Live.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis both maintained a 0.7 and a 0.5, respectively. Fox’s Divorce Court climbed 25% to a 0.5, tying Mathis. NBCU’s canceled Judge Jerry settled for a 0.4 for the 22nd straight week, while Wrigley Media’s court rookie Relative Justice recovered 33% to tie Judge Jerry.

CBS’ Jeopardy! slipped 2% to a 4.9 but was both the category and syndication leader as Debmar-Mercury’s runner-up Family Feud also faded 2% to a 4.8. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune slowed down 2% to a new season-low 4.2.

Fox’s You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno and 25 Words or Less, starring and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, logged a 0.8 and a 0.7, respectively, for a second straight week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask appreciated 33% to a 0.4.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute managed a 0.5 for a sixth straight week.

CBS’ magazine leader Inside Edition stayed at a 2.0, while sister series Entertainment Tonight gave back 5% to a second-place 1.8. NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Fox’s TMZ, Warner Bros.’ Extra, CBS’ canceled DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation all held their ground at a 0.7, 0.7, 0.6, 0.5 and 0.2, respectively. Compared to last year at this time, all of the magazines were lower, except for Access Hollywood and Extra, both of which held 100% of their year-ago household rating.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-network sitcoms even though it held at its series- low 1.8 for the fourth time in five weeks. Disney’s Last Man Standing jumped 10% to a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ rookie Young Sheldon, Modern Family, The Goldbergs and Two and a Half Men all remained at a 0.8, 0.7, 0.7 and 0.7, respectively. Disney’s Family Guy fell back 25% to a 0.6, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which held steady for the 13th consecutive week. Disney’s Black-ish ballooned 25% to a 0.5 and Debmar-Mercury’s Schitt’s Creek and Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls both grew 33% to a 0.4, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom and Mike & Molly, both of which broke even. ■