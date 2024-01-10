‘Succession,’ ‘The Last of Us’ Drive HBO/Max to Top SAG Awards Nominations

HBO/Max drew the most Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations in the television category, nearly doubling its closest competition.

Combined, HBO and Max garnered 14 SAG nominations, outpacing second-place Apple TV Plus’ eight nominations and Netflix’s seven nods, according to the SAG, which announced the nominations during a Wednesday morning ceremony.

HBO/Max was paced by the drama series Succession, which earned five nominations, including one for best ensemble in a drama series, and The Last of Us, which drew four nominations, along with Fx's The Bear and Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso.

Also: 'Succession,' 'The Bear,' 'Beef' Dominate Golden Globe Awards

HBO/Max shows Succession, which ended its four-year run last spring, The Last of Us and The Gilded Age will compete with Netflix’s The Crown and Apple TV Plus’ The Morning Show for best drama series. ABC’s Abbott Elementary will look to repeat in the best comedy series against The Bear, HBO’s Barry, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and Ted Lasso.

The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White will look to take home his second straight SAG Award statuette in the best male actor in a comedy series category, which also features The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), and Bill Hader (Barry).

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will stream live on Netflix on February 24.

The complete list of SAG Awards nominations in the television category are as follows:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple Tv Plus)

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO)

Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Jon Hamm, Fargo (FX)

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount Plus)

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Steven Yeun, Beef (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller (Netflix)

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV Plus)

Bel Powley, A Small Light (National Geographic)

Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka (Disney Plus)

Barry (HBO)

Beef (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)