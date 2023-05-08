FX’s ‘The Bear’ To Return for Second Season in June

FX will debut the second season of its comedy series The Bear June 22 on Hulu.

The award-winning series stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen Berzatto, a young chef who returns to his home to run his family’s sandwich shop after the death of one of his relatives, according to FX. The 10-episode second season finds Carmen along with his partners trying to transform the grimy sandwich joint into a "next-level" spot.

Season one of The Bear earned a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics’ Choice Award for White in the comedy acting category. The series also stars Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliot, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas and Matty Matheson.

The Bear is executive produced by Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, Josh Senior and Matty Matheson.