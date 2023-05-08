FX’s ‘The Bear’ To Return for Second Season in June
10-episode sophomore campaign debuts in June
FX will debut the second season of its comedy series The Bear June 22 on Hulu.
The award-winning series stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen Berzatto, a young chef who returns to his home to run his family’s sandwich shop after the death of one of his relatives, according to FX. The 10-episode second season finds Carmen along with his partners trying to transform the grimy sandwich joint into a "next-level" spot.
Season one of The Bear earned a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics’ Choice Award for White in the comedy acting category. The series also stars Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliot, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas and Matty Matheson.
Also: FX Sets May Premiere Date for ‘Class of ‘09’ Series
The Bear is executive produced by Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, Josh Senior and Matty Matheson.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.