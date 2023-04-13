FX Sets May Premiere Date for ‘Class of ‘09’ Series
Limited series on Hulu starring Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara premieres May 10
FX examines the evolution of the U.S. criminal justice system amid the rise of artificial intelligence in its new drama series Class of ‘09, slated to premiere on FX on Hulu May 10.
The eight-part series follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence, according to the network.
The series, which stars Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, spans multiple decades as it “examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy,” FX said. Along with Henry and Mara, Sepideh Moafi, Brian Smith, Jon Jon Briones, Brook Smith, Jake McDorman and Rosalind Eleazar also star in the series.
Class of ‘09 is executive produced by Tom Rob Smith along with Nia Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Zanne Devine, Jessica Levin and Joe Robert Cole.
Hulu will stream the first two episodes of the series on May 10.
