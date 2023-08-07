‘Stand Up to Cancer’ Happens on Multiple Networks August 19

Annual showbiz fundraiser Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C) happens Saturday, August 19. Airing on a range of networks, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, HBO, Showtime and Disney Plus, the one-hour special, entitled How It Started, How It’s Going, will feature appearances from Don Cheadle, Ken Jeong, Elizabeth Banks and Katie Couric, among others.

“We started this movement in 2008 to save lives and it is remarkable to see that in 15 years our scientists have accomplished this goal through breakthrough research that intercepts and treats cancer in ways we never thought possible,” said Katie Couric, SU2C co-founder. “There is more work to do to cure cancer and every dollar counts; we will not stop until we make every cancer patient a long-term survivor.”

The special will celebrate 15 years on the air, and will feature cancer scientists discussing the progress being made in research, along with cancer survivors sharing their stories.

Jessica Biel, Tony Hale, Maria Menounos, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits and Justin Timberlake are also lined up to appear.

Other networks airing the special include Discovery Family, Destination America, AXS TV, Estrella TV, Tubi, Starz and MGM Plus.

SU2C launched the #Up2Us to #StandUpToCancer event on August 1, a month-long fundraising initiative.

SU2C has raised over $746 million since it launched.

“Our telecast is a powerful tribute that demonstrates the importance of standing together to save lives,” said Russell Chew, president and CEO of SU2C. “Everyone plays a critical role in this goal, and we are so grateful for the support of the entertainment community, the broadcast networks, our generous donors, and the incredible researchers who work tirelessly to develop new cancer treatments.”

David Jammy and Elizabeth Kelly are executive producing the event for Done + Dusted. The telecast will be filmed at NeueHouse in Los Angeles.