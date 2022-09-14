'Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter' on ABC Sept. 22
George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Laverne Cox, Rita Moreno to appear
ABC celebrates Norman Lear when Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter airs Thursday, Sept. 22. The special runs for two hours.
Guests set to celebrate Lear through speeches and comedy performances include Asante Blackk, George Clooney, Laverne Cox, Isabella Gomez, Emily Hampshire, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno, Ms. Pat, Jay Pharoah, Rob Reiner, Aida Rodriguez and George Wallace. Musical performances paying tribute to iconic sitcom theme songs will be performed by Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Ledisi, Justina Machado, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland, Amber Stevens West, Michelle Williams and more.
Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler and Octavia Spencer are also set to appear in the special.
“I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life. I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration,” said Lear, who turned 100 in July.
Lear’s shows include All in the Family, Sanford and Son and One Day at a Time.
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers are David Jammy, Brent Miller, Garrett English, Raj Kapoor and Eric Cook. James Merryman is set to direct. ■
