Two ‘Mississippi’! Amazon Greenlights New Season of Notaro Comedy

Amazon Studios has ordered a second season of OneMississippi. Tig Notaro created the half-hour program alongside Diablo Cody, and Notaro stars as well. Kate Robin is the showrunner.

The second season is scheduled to premiere in 2017 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

One Mississippi follows Notaro’s return to her Mississippi hometown when her mother dies unexpectedly. She finds humor in some dark places.

“Making a show as comic and tragic as One Mississippi is a risk. Pulling it off with such intelligence and nuance is rare,” said Joe Lewis, head of comedy and drama, Amazon Studios. “We’re grateful for the audience response and we’re excited to bring them more of Tig’s and Kate’s brilliance in season two.”

The cast includes Noah Harpster, John Rothman and Stephanie Allynne.

Notaro, Cody, Robin, M. Blair Breard, Dave Becky and Louis C.K. are executive producers for season two.