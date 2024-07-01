Something New on the Telly: Fox Launches Tubi Streaming Service in the U.K.

Fox has launched Tubi in the United Kingdom, looking to spread the fast-growing free ad-supported streaming platform in international territories.

U.K. viewers will be able to access a free Tubi app on every major connected TV platform, iOS and Android smartphones and on the web, the company said.

The service will feature more than 20,000 movies and TV episodes on demand, including Tubi Originals as well as content from The Walt Disney Co., Lionsgate, NBCUniversal and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Since being acquired in 2020 for $440 million, Tubi has been one of Fox’s fastest growing businesses.

In May, it tied with Disney Plus, accounting for 1.8% of all television usage in the U.S., according to Nielsen , and the fastest growing streaming service since Nielsen began issuing monthly assets more than a year ago.

During Fox’s fiscal third quarter earnings call, the company said Tubi’s revenues increased 22% with a 36% jump in total view time and 20% growth in in monthly active users to nearly 80 million in the U.S.

“Tubi has spent the last decade honing our approach to vast, free and fun streaming in North America, and we feel that now is the perfect time to bring that recipe to U.K. audiences,” Tubi CEO Anjali Sud said. “We are launching with one of the largest and most diverse content libraries in the U.K., designed to indulge viewers in everything from blockbusters to original stories to hidden gems. Most importantly, we're committed to listening to what resonates with U.K. fans, and bringing them more and more of what they love.”

With cord-cutters having difficulty finding content they want to watch, Tubi uses machine learning to deliver a personalized experience that highlights shows and movies likely to resonate with viewers.

The U.K. launch will be backed with an advertising campaign starting July 15 with the slogan, “Watch what you actually want to watch.”

“At a time when traditional programming feels homogenous and when finding what to watch feels like a chore, Tubi has been effective at delivering delight beyond the monoculture with content that appeals to diverse and vibrant fandoms,” Tubi executive VP and managing director of international David Salmon said. “We believe that we can build a brilliantly broad, culturally ambitious offering that puts U.K. audiences back at the center and makes it fun and easy to enjoy great entertainment from around the world.”