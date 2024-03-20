Sinclair Putting Tennis Channel’s T2 On NextGen Broadcast Channels

Sinclair Broadcast Group said its television stations will be carrying Tennis Channel's T2 network on virtual channels available using the NextGen broadcast standard.

T2, aimed at younger adult viewers, will be available free and over the air in 43 markets where Sinclair stations are broadcast using the new ATSC 3.0 technology.

“With this new NextGen broadcast platform that Sinclair is leading the way in introducing, people all over the country will have more ways to watch live, top-tier professional sports around the clock, with the best players in the world, all year long,” said Ken Solomon, president of Tennis Channel, which is owned by Sinclair.

"This means hours and hours of daily, continuous play and original programming that only exists on T2.”

T2 programming will use Advanced HDR by Technicolor, which gives viewers better contrast, higher brightness and a wider range of colors.

“We are excited to expand the reach of T2, improve the viewer experience with HDR, and extend our flexible cloud distribution strategies,” said Mike Kralec, Sinclair’s Chief Technology Officer. “Delivering high quality programming via connected smart TV provides an initial path for distribution that can precede that same programming eventually being received over-the-air.”