Samsung TV Plus Gets Its First Live Sports with Launch of the Tennis Channel's T2

Samsung TV Plus is getting its first channel featuring live sports, branded T2, which just so happens to also be the first free ad-supported channel being launched by the Tennis Channel in the U.S.

According to its backers, the youth-targeted T2 will include matches from the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours -- the Association of Tennis Professionals and Women’s Tennis Association -- as well as select matches from the French Open and International Tennis Federation events. Outside of live match coverage, other programing will include original short-form features and documentaries exclusive to T2.

Tennis Channel, which is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, operates FAST channels on Samsung TV Plus in Austria, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

“The demand for top-level sports programming has grown even stronger as media platforms continue to evolve, and we couldn’t be happier to usher in T2, our new FAST standard, with Samsung TV Plus,” said Ken Solomon, president, Tennis Channel. “Thanks to the voluminous live-match content unique to tennis -- daily, global events around the clock with often overlapping multi-court coverage -- T2 lets millions of Americans watch live tennis from many of the world’s top events, all year long."

Samsung TV Plus is offered to users of newer model smart TVs and Galaxy mobile devices. It has more than 190 channels.

Added Takashi Nakano, senior director of content acquisitions and business development for Samsung TV Plus: “We are excited to partner with Sinclair and welcome T2, the destination to watch live marquee tennis matches from around the world, exclusively on Samsung TV Plus. Adding live sports to our lineup gives our viewers even more choice and that’s what Samsung TV Plus is all about.”