Simpli.fi Integrates Intent IQ’s Cookieless Identity Solution

Ad tech platform Simpli.fi said it is integrating Intent IQ’s cookieless identity system into the Simpli.fi demand-side platform.

The deal is designed to enable advertisers to maximize reach with audiences that are becoming harder to reach as cookies deprecate as a means of identifying consumers online.

(Image credit: Silmpi.fi)

“With third-party cookies disappearing by the end of the year, advertisers are seeking alternative solutions that adhere to user’s privacy preferences while still reaching the right audiences, at the right time, and delivering on ROI,” Simpli.fi chief technology officer and co-founder Paul Harrison said. “As the first demand-side platform to bring the Intent IQ-powered Cookieless Audience Extension to market, I look forward to supporting our clients as they adapt to this evolving industry landscape and utilize new and better tools to maximize reach and improve scale without the use of cookies.”

Intent IQ’s IQ ID makes cookieless users addressable. It is powered by a unique, patented technology that combines unprecedented scale and deterministic accuracy, the company said.

“We’re excited to partner with Simpli.fi to offer this new product enhancement to help agencies, brands and media companies continue to advance their cookieless targeting capabilities and improve their marketing strategies in a quickly changing industry,” Roy Shkedi, chairman of Intent IQ, said. “Cookieless advertising is the future, and by effectively combining our publisher-powered identity technology, data-driven activation tools and Simpli.fi’s cookieless-by-design architecture, brands can target and retarget cookieless audiences using their first-party, third-party and onboarded data, getting better ROI on their existing campaigns than ever before while still adhering to new industry standards.”