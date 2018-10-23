Simpli.fi Expands Programmatic Connected TV, OTT Platform

Programmatic advertising platform Simpli.fi, which focused on localization and personalization via connected TV and over-the-top, is addition nationwide addressable targeting, behavioral targeting and demographic targeting to its capabilities.

The company is also offering marketers the ability to deliver target inventory based on screen size.

Simli.fi says its platform currently supports 100,000 simultaneous campaign for 30,000 advertisers.

“Giving advertisers the ability to target their OTT/CTV ads to specific households is a logical extension of our focus on localized programmatic advertising,” said Frost Prioleau, Simpli.fi CEO. “We’re excited to broaden our OTT/CTV advertising offerings with behavioral and demographic targeting as well, as we continue to innovate and push the envelope in the addressable programmatic space.”

Simpli.fi’s OTT/CTV said it now supports three methods for advertisers to target key audiences:

Addressable – The ability to target OTT and CTV devices at the household level nationwide with precision and scale. This solution can be used as a stand alone or as a complement to other addressable TV offerings to extend reach and frequency.

Behavioral – Brings the precision of digital targeting to OTT/CTV with the ability to target users based on intent data such as keywords, context, and other online behaviors.

Demographic – Enables advertisers to take advantage of numerous combinations of demographic variables to target the ideal audience

.