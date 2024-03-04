ShowSeeker Names Joni Claerbout VP of Sales and Client Engagement

ShowSeeker, the company behind the Pilot advertising order management system , said it hired Joni Claerbout as VP of sales and client engagement, a new post at the company.

Clarebout was most recently director of sales for Cox Media in the Florida, Georgia and Alabama markets. Before that, she was with Charter Communications’ Spectrum Reach, an important ShowSeeker client .

“I was one of ShowSeeker’s first customers and over the last 20 years, I have watched this company grow into a world-class organization, with a robust, end-to-end order management system that is changing the industry,” said Claerbout, who also held posts at Comcast Spotlight and NBC over a 30-year career.

“With the release of Pilot and the many benefits it brings to the media industry, I knew I wanted to be a part of something so pivotal and exciting,” Claerbout said.

ShowSeeker is counting on Claerbout to accelerate the company’s growth as Pilot becomes a go-to system for end-to-end order management.

ShowSeeker currently manages more than $10 billion in proposals and more than $2.3 billion in submitted orders.

“Joni has a proven track record in both television and digital ad sales. I worked for Joni over two decades ago, her leadership skills shaped my early career and helped me grow into the leader I am today,” said Dave Hardy, CEO at ShowSeeker.

“Adding Joni to our leadership team is not only a proud moment for me, but it signals our strong commitment to accelerating the growth of our client base and product offerings,” Hardy said.

ShowSeeker also promoted Jeff Blaszak to senior VP of business operations and strategy. He will continue to oversee the company’s growing sales and marketing efforts.