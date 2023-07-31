ShowSeeker Launches Pilot Cloud-Based Ad-Order Management System

ShowSeeker, which provides sales management software for the cable systems, said it launched Pilot, a comprehensive order management system.

Pilot helps ad sellers identify optimal programming availabilities, provides viewership trends and analytics, a customized rate card function, a streamlines proposal processor and integration with customer management, traffic and copy management systems.

Dave Hardy (Image credit: ShowSeeker)

The company worked with a number of cable TV operators to develop Pilot. Over the past year, Pilot has generated more than 385,000 proposals, resulting in 327,000 executed orders worth about $2.6 billion.

“Our technology -- designed to provide maximum efficiency for media planners and to improve ad sales productivity while minimizing manual data-entry inaccuracies -- has earned ShowSeeker the trust of leading cable, telco, television, and advertising service providers,” said Dave Hardy, ShowSeeker Founder and CEO. “ShowSeeker’s integrated data insights and automated workflow engine ensure ad buys are efficiently streamlined, targeted, effective and highly customizable, all to ultimately drive better ROI for buyers and sellers alike.”

Founded in 2003, ShowSeeker is a leading independent ad tech provider to the cable business. In response to requests from clients, Pilot builds upon the company’s earlier ShowSeeker Plus content discovery system.

Pilot’s cloud-based architecture makes it more customizable, flexible and efficient than the hardware based legacy systems it competes against.

Hardy said the company’s approach to software iis to collaborate with its customers. When it adds features, it updates users on its project in order to make sure its meeting needs and quickly correct mistakes. And its goal is to save time, enabling people to be more productive and companies more profitable.

Pilot is designed to work with both ratings points and impression. It works with data from Niesen or Comscore and will be able to handle additional data providers. It tracks progress toward campaign goals and highlights changes agencies and clients make in orders.

Shaowrunner works with Amazon Web Services for cloud computing and Snowflake for data storage.

“Pilot is the compass needed to navigate today’s complex and ever-evolving video advertising landscape,” Hardy added. “As with our previous solutions, Pilot offers a complete and seamless integration with multiple traffic and billing systems to meet the ever-evolving needs of omnichannel advertising and media buying. Its growing use during the collaboration phase underscores the versatility, flexibility and adaptability of

our software, which we’ve developed to the specific needs of each of our users with comprehensive client support.”