Samsung TV Plus Adding ‘Biggest Loser’ Channel To Diet

Samsung TV Plus, the consumer electronics maker’s free ad-supported streaming service, has added The Biggest Loser Channel.

The series, featuring contestants who compete to lose weight and win a cash prize, seem apropos at a time when viewers are settling into their New Year’s resolutions.

Samsung TV Plus is adding other seasonal content including Smart Snacking from Bon Appetit; Hungry–Start Fresh in 2023, five series focusing on topics including superfoods, healthy cooking and the local food movement; Gusto–Soup-er Sunday Stunt with chefs offering recipes for cold weather and Moonbug–Stay Healthy in January.

Owned and operated channels on Samsung TV Plus will have added fresh content. The Movie Hub offers Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys and Letters to Juliet and All Action channel is featuring The Cold Light of Day, Debug and The Infiltrator.

Samsung TV Plus offers more than 250 channels focusing on news, sports, lifestyle and entertainment. ■