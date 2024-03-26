Samba TV Measuring Effect of Facebook, Instagram Campaigns on TV Viewing

Samba TV said its measurement tools have been integrated into Meta systems, enabling media companies to see how their campaigns lift viewership for streaming and linear programming.

While the integration was in beta, Samba TV measured dozens of Meta campaigns and said it was able to generate insights into the effectiveness of media campaigns at driving new viewers to TV programming, the company said.

“As a neutral source of third-party measurement, we are thrilled to be badged by Meta to give clients the tools that establish confidence in their results and, more importantly, leverage measurement insights to inform future investments on Meta platforms,” said Samba TV Co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin.

“Amidst the wealth of shows and movies on both streaming and traditional TV, entertainment brands compete tooth and nail for their slice of audience attention. With the addition of Meta to Samba TV’s measurement portfolio, we continue to address both the imperative for transparency as well as the need to be data driven when allocating marketing spend or optimizing their messaging, audience, and creative strategies,” Navin said.

Samba TV’s proprietary automatic content recognition (ACR) data measures TV shows, movies and games that get consumed on TV.