Rookie Drama 'Fire Country' Gets Second Season at CBS

CBS has ordered a second season of Max Thieriot drama Fire Country. The show premiered October 7 and is averaging 8 million viewers per episode, CBS said, and more than 10 million when streaming, including Paramount Plus, is included.

Thieriot plays Bode Donovan, a convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive wildfires.

“It’s pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said. “Fire Country has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small town charm, mystery and romance, and a family franchise at its core. We’re blessed to have an incredible team in front of and behind the camera led by amazing producers and writers and an exceptionally talented cast.”

Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila and Jordan Calloway are also in the cast.

Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed are executive producers. Fire Country is produced by CBS Studios. ■