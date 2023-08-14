Relo Metrics Adding VideoAmp Data To Measure Sponsorships

Relo Metrics said it will integrate VideoAmp’s viewing data into the Relo Metrics sponsorship analytics platform.

Relo Metric said it works with about 55% of top-tier sports leagues including MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL and MLS. The platform uses artificial intelligence to enable real-time decision-making by detecting logos on player uniforms, benches, signage and other on-field locations.

"We're creating a new measure of value based on highly accurate content viewing metrics along with demographic attributes allowing us to present exposure value in terms of impressions, which is critical as the viewership continues to grow while fragmenting," said Jay Prasad, CEO at Relo Metrics. "Being able to now value exposure in terms of household impressions is critical for accurate measurement. Lastly, this integration for the first time will allow the market to understand the total reach of live sponsorships alongside advertising in sports, this will be a big unlock of value for years to come.

VideoAmp commingling methodology joins various data inputs like set-top box data (STB) with smart TV data from ACR providers. The integration with Relo Metrics further propels the entire industry towards a more accurate understanding of advertising spend and performance.

“Sporting events have long captivated mass audience viewership and it’s become increasingly clear that accurate representation of viewership is critically important. We’re thrilled to be working with Relo Metrics in a way that gives brands and advertisers a clearer understanding of what their exposure looked like for a given event and what the value of that exposure was. We look forward to further developing this relationship and creating even more value for all parties in the advertising ecosystem,” said Michael Parkes, President at VideoAmp.