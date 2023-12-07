Prime Video Punches Up Live Sports Lineup with Premier Boxing Champions Distribution Deal
Streaming service to offer PBC pay-per-view boxing events formally distributed by Showtime Sports
Premier Boxing Champions will step into the streaming ring with Prime Video for distribution of its boxing events as part of a multi-year rights deal.
Prime Video will distribute PBC’s live boxing cards, including its marquee boxing pay-per-view events, beginning as early as Match 2024 with an as-yet-announced event, according to representatives from both companies. PBC's fights were previously distributed by Showtime, which this past October announced it was dissolving its sports division at the end of the year.
This past year PBC and Showtime distributed six major PPV boxing events, including the year’s biggest event, the April 22 Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia bout which drew more than 1 million PPV buys.
In addition to live boxing events, Prime Video will produce behind-the-scenes PBC docuseries, live weigh-ins, as well as on-demand access to previous events, highlights and archival footage.
The PBC deal adds to Prime Video’s lineup of live sports programming, which includes its NFL Thursday Night Football package and live WNBA, NWSL, and Overtime Elite basketball games. The service also features ONE Championship mixed martial arts events.
“We are thrilled to join with Premier Boxing Champions to bring the best boxers in the world to Prime Video, and to give more fans than ever the chance to experience these must-see events,” said Amazon U.S. sports content & partnerships vice president Marie Donoghue in a statement. “With live coverage of PBC action throughout the calendar year, Prime Video continues to bring viewers in the U.S. and around the world the best in sports.”
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.