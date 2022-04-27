Prime Video Secures Rights to One Championship MMA Events

Prime Video will soon add martial arts to its lineup of live sports events as the streaming service secured rights to 12 live One Championship events annually.

The deal provides Prime Video exclusive rights to One Championship events, which feature world class athletes representing more than 80 countries competing across MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling and other disciplines, said the service. Prime Video’s official launch date of global sports property’s live events will be announced later in the year, said Prime Video.

One Championship content was last seen on U.S. television in 2021 when TNT aired four live events in April.

The deal adds to Prime Video’s live sports offerings, which include select New York Yankees games, and launching later this fall, exclusive NFL Thursday Night Football games.

“We are proud to add exclusive coverage of One Championship events to our suite of marquee live sports offerings,” said Amazon Global Sports Video VP Marie Donoghue in a statement. “In addition to offering a full suite of martial arts disciplines, One Championship shares our mutual commitment to elevate female athletes, boasting five reigning female world champions.”

Added One Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong: “One Championship is thrilled to work with Prime Video, one of the largest premium sports content providers in the world, to bring our live events closer to fans in the United States and Canada. As the world’s largest martial arts organization, we believe our collaboration with Prime Video will allow us to reach a wider North American audience that is hungry for an authentic and differentiated product you simply can’t get with any other organization.” ■