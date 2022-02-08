Amazon Prime Video Shows Off ‘Thursday Night Football’ Logo

Amazon Prime Video kicked off its campaign to get people to sign up for Amazon Prime in order to watch Thursday Night Football by showing off a new logo for the franchise.

Prime Video will be the first streaming service to have a season-long exclusive national broadcast package from the NFL in the fall under an 11 year deal. Fox, which previously aired the TNF package along with Prime Video and NFL Network, punted on the franchise a year early.

Amazon has bought a Super Bowl spot to make sure fans know where to go on Thursday nights.

The logo was inspired by the tip of the arrow in the Amazon smile and the pointed shape of a football, the company said. The typeface is also designed to capture the natural movement and agility of football, and represents Prime Video’s intent to break boundaries and redefine the next generation of football fans.

“We are thrilled to kick off our TNF marketing campaign with this logo unveil,” said Ukonwa Ojo, global chief marketing officer of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “In designing something that both unites our brands and embodies the excitement that only the NFL can deliver, we thought it fitting to capitalize on the buzz surrounding Super Bowl LVI as the first beat of our brand campaign. We look forward to sharing the next chapter with fans during Sunday’s game.”

During games, Prime Video will have interactive features like X-Ray and Next Gen Stats powered by AWS. It will also have new pregame, halftime, and postgame shows. ■