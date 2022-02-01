Amazon Buys Super Bowl Spot To Promote ‘Thursday Night Football’

Amazon has bought an ad in Super Bowl LVI to promote that it will be the exclusive national home of the NFL‘s Thursday Night Football franchise next season.

The commercial’s theme will be about the future of football and focus on the personalized experiences fans will be able to get on Amazon Prime Video, according to the platform's chief marketing officer, Ukonwa Ojo.

Those personalized features will include NextGen stats and polls.

She added that Amazon will position Thursday night as the beginning of the football week.

Prime Video is planning to create new pregame, halftime, and postgame shows around Thursday Night Football.

Amazon has been simulcasting Thursday Night Football since 2017, along with Fox (since 2018) and NFL Network.

Amazon has been in the Super Bowl before, most recently to promote the original movie Coming 2 America with Eddie Murphy.

NBC, which will air the Super Bowl on February 13, has said it has only a few commercial stills available for sale. Some spots have sold for as much as $6.5 million. ■