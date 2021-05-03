NFL Quick Kick: ‘Thursday Night Football’ to Amazon in 2022

NFL Thursday Night Football will be moving exclusively to streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting with the 2022 season, a year earlier than originally planned, the league announced.

The 2021 season will be the last year of Thursday Night Football on Fox. It has been the second-most watched in prime time.

The NFL had announced new rights deals with its media partners worth $100 billion two months ago. Fox will continue its Sunday afternoon game package, including America’s Game of the Week, the most watched show on television for the past 12 seasons.

Giving Amazon the Thursday Night Football package exclusively is a big jump for streaming.

Thursday night games will still be available in the competing teams’ home markets via over-the -air television.