Peacock Deal With JetBlue Takes Off With Rainn Wilson Video

Rainn Wilson urges flyers to watch his show on Peacock

JetBlue customers will be able to watch original Peacock programming on flights starting Monday,

A deal between JetBlue and NBCU’s streaming service was announced in December .

As part of the arrangement, Rainn Wilson, the Office star and host of Rainn Wilson’s Geography of Bliss, filmed a video inviting travellers to sample Geography of Bliss and urging them to subscribe to Peacock when they land.. (The video notes that it was filmed in April, before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike.)

More videos from Peacock talent are planned.

The companies have also launched a sweepstakes offering travel items, Peacock subscription, JetBlue flights and other prizes via Fooji.

JetBlue passengers will be able to watch more than 100 Peacock titles in flight on the airline’s seatback touchscreens. Subscribers can connect to Peacock on their own devices through JetBlue’s free Fly Fi wifi service

JetBlue loyalty program members can also get Peacock benefits including 12 month free and bonus points for signing up to Peacock.

JetBlue customers will be reminded of these Peacock benefits through co-branded marketing throughout their trip including pre-fight communications, airport placements, in-flight napkins, seatback map channel, contextual seatback video spots and a message as they leave the plane.