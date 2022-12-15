NBCU’s Peacock Takes To The Skies In Deal With JetBlue

NBCUniversal has made a deal to make Peacock the exclusive streaming partner of JetBlue Airlines.

Beginning in the spring, JetBlue passengers will be able to watch a selection of Peacock Originals for free on demand on the seatback screens on JetBlue planes.

Passengers will also be able to access the full Peacock offering via JetBlue’s free high-speed Fly-Fi on plane broadband service.

“As we were working to bring Peacock to viewers at 30,000 feet, JetBlue emerged as the perfect like-minded partner — a brand that puts its customers first, prides itself on innovation and believes that you can do it all and have some fun in the process,” Annie Luo, executive VP, global partnerships and strategic development for Peacock, said. “From a partnership perspective, we know the sky is literally the limit as our teams come together and bring our viewers new experiences from departure to arrival in ways that only our two brands can.”

Peacock is also being integrated into JetBlue’s loyalty program. Flyers will be able to earn Peacock subscriptions and Peacock subscribers will get upgraded status on JetBlue’s TrueBlue Mosaic program.

JetBlue currently provides free live TV via DirecTV in flight. That will continue, a JetBlue spokesperson said. Passengers now can stream shows, movies and music from Amazon. That will change after the Peacock deal kicks in, but passengers will be able to make retail transactions via Amazon.

“We’re excited to partner with Peacock, another fun, witty brand born in NYC to help raise the bar on what inflight entertainment can look like and bring in new ways of delighting our customers in the air and on the ground,” said Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and loyalty, JetBlue. “JetBlue has a long history of providing industry leading inflight entertainment and connectivity, and our partnership with Peacock will seamlessly integrate into our TrueBlue program giving customers access to content throughout their travel journey and beyond.” ■