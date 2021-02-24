Paramount Plus To Get Theatrical Films Earlier

Paramount Plus will be streaming Paramount Films soon after their theatrical release.

During ViacomCBS’s streaming event Thursday, CEO Bob Bakish said that Paramount Plus will get some films exclusively 30 to 45 days after their theatrical release.

Bakish said that all of Paramount films will appear on Paramount Plus, some as early as 90 days after their release.

For example, A Quiet Place Part 2 will be released to theaters in September and stream on Paramount Plus just 45 days later.

Also, Mission Impossible 7, which will be in theaters Nov. 19, will also stream 45 days. later.

Films including Clifford the Big Red Dog and Top Gun Maverick will be coming to Paramount Plus in 2022.

The new SpongeBob film, Sponge On The Run, originally intended for theaters, will appear on Paramount Plus when it launched March 4.

Jim Gianopolos, CEO of Paramount Pictures said the studio believes in the power of theatrical release and that when things get back to normal, people will enthusiastically return to theaters. But he added that many consumers have "embraced streaming as another way to enjoy film."

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is restricting movie theater attendance, some media companies have been streaming their films to support their direct-to-consumer streaming businesses.

AT&T, for example, said that all of this year’s Warner Bros. films will stream on HBO Max at the same time they are released in theaters. The program kicked off on Dec. 25 with Wonder Woman 1984

The Walt Disney Co. has also put films intended for theaters on Disney Plus, including Soul.