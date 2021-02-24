‘60 Minutes Plus’ Coming to Paramount Plus March 4

ViacomCBS said that 60 Minutes Plus, a streaming version of the venerable newsmagazine show, will be launching with Paramount Plus on March 4.

The new show will feature longer segments reported by a new team of correspondents.

A new episode will stream each week. The first episode will feature an interview with Jacob Chansley, the QAnon shaman who stormed the Capitol.

Correspondents for 60 Minutes Plus include Laurie Segall, Enrique Acevido and Seth Doane and Wesley Lowery.

“I’m proud to be working with such a group of talented journalists bringing the 60 Minutes tradition to a new platform,” said Jonathan Blakely, named executive producer of the new show. “Laurie, Wesley, Enrique, Seth and our entire team are going to make 60 Minutes Plus a standout program for a new and growing audience.”