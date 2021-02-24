Paramount Plus Will Offer New ‘Frasier’ Series

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Frasier is returning on Paramount Plus. Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role in the comedy, and will executive produce along with Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, and Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon of Gramnet Productions.

“Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe, Chris and Kelsey. We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount Plus.”

Paramount Plus did not say how many episodes will be produced, and which other cast members will return.

ViacomCBS owns Paramount Plus, which launches March 4.

The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammnet Productions.

“Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount Plus on its entry into the streaming world,” said Grammer. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

Grammer’s Frasier Crane character got his start on Cheers.

Frasier ran for 11 seasons on NBC. Paramount Plus will offer original episodes of Frasier.