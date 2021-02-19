Paramount Plus: Everything You Need to Know About ViacomCBS's Streaming Service

ViacomCBS is getting into the Plus game with Paramount Plus, an expansion and rebrand of the company's CBS All Access streaming offering.

While ViacomCBS has been tight-lipped on some details, the company did announce that Paramount Plus (stylized as Paramount+) will launch March 4 with more information on the streamer set to be unveiled during the company's fourth quarter earnings event on Feb. 24.

Also Read: Disney, ViacomCBS Set Virtual Upfront Events in May

What's happening to CBS All Access?

Paramount Plus will effectively kill CBS All Access. But ViacomCBS assures that current CBS All Access accounts will transfer to Paramount Plus on March 4.

How much will it cost?

While ViacomCBS hasn't divulged monthly pricing details yet, Paramount Plus will set subs back $59.99 per year for a limited commercials version and $99.99 per year for a commercial free version.

If you sign-up for CBS All Access annual plan now, though, you can get Paramount Plus at 50% off the yearly price.

What content will be available?

Paramount Plus got peak ad time during CBS's broadcast of the Super Bowl Feb. 7.

The spots, 29 in all, offered Big Game viewers a peek at what the service will offer.

Paramount Plus will have thousands of hours of library content from the ViacomCBS stable of networks, including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Smithsonian Channel. This includes series such as Love & Hip Hop, Love Island, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Amazing Race, Survivor, The Challenge, Big Brother, and Jersey Shore.

CBS All Access originals (The Good Fight, The Stand, Star Trek: Discovery and The Twilight Zone) will also make the jump to Paramount Plus.

Subs will get Paramount Plus originals, too.

Chiwetel Ejiofor will star in Paramount Plus original The Man Who Fell to Earth, which is based on Walter Tevis's novel (and the 1976 David Bowie film) of the same name.

Also announced is a reboot of MTV's The Real World franchise with the cast of the first season of reality series reuniting for The Real World Homecoming: New York.

On the kids' front, the service will have original series Kamp Koral, from Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants, and original film The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

Live programming will also be available to subs, which includes content from local CBS stations. CBSN, CBS Sports HQ and ET Live.