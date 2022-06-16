Paramount Plus Launches in Korea

Paramount Plus has officially deployed in South Korea, where it has been integrated into the portfolio of local streaming platform TVING.

The service, available to TVING users at no additional cost, launches with subtitled versions of Paramount Plus' popular English-language originals, including Halo, Yellowjackets, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, Mayor of Kingstown and 1883.

But in the region that produced Netflix's biggest hit ever, locally produced Korean-language sci-fi thriller Squid Game, Paramount Plus is prepping its own first local offering, sci-fi film I.

Paramount's logline: "Set in 2032, Yonder is a drama/science fiction series about a man who receives a message from his deceased wife inviting him to the mysterious space called Yonder. The space is designed for the dead to be able to live on by uploading memories of their lifetime from their brain. The show raises questions about life and death and what it means to have eternal happiness as humanity faces a world altered by advancements in science and technology."

As part of the company's investment in content, Paramount said it's also looking at opportunities and projects for Korean adaptations of known Paramount scripted I.P.s, global franchises, and reality shows

As for Paramount Plus' deployment in a key territory, it comes as amid an accelerating rollout of Paramount Global's agenda for its year-old subscription streaming service.

Last month, Paramount named Marco Nobili executive VP and GM of international for Paramount Global.

And earlier this week, former BBC Select chief Jon Farrar was named head of programming for SkyShowtime, the joint streaming venture covering Europe between Paramount Global and Comcast.

"The launch of Paramount Plus in Korea with TVING marks a pivotal moment in our expansion, as we introduce our premium streaming service to Asia," said Mark Specht, executive VP and managing director of Central & Northern Europe and Asia for Paramount Global.

"South Korea is a vibrant market for streaming as well as content production, music, and culture," Specht added. "We are very excited to partner with CJ ENM to expand our streaming business and produce great Korean content for audiences in Korea, Asia, and around the globe."