Paramount Names Int'l GMs for Paramount Plus and Pluto TV
By Daniel Frankel published
Marco Nobili will serve as exec VP and international GM of Paramount Plus, while Olivier Jollet will have the same title for the ad-supported Pluto TV
Paramount Global has promoted Marco Nobili to the title of executive VP and international general manager of Paramount Plus, while Olivier Jollet has been upped to the same title for the ad-supported Pluto TV.
Both executives will report to Raffaele Anecchino, president and CEO of international networks, studios and streaming for Paramount, and Tom Ryan, present and CEO of streaming for the conglomerate.
Paramount aims to proliferate Paramount Plus and Pluto TV, as well as its JV with Comcast, SkyShowtime, in more than 60 European markets by the end of 2022. It also plans to expand Paramount Plus to South Korea later this year. Paramount said both Paramount Plus and Pluto TV will be expanded across Asian, African and Middle-Eastern markets in 2023.
"Through Paramount’s differentiated streaming playbook, we are focused on leveraging our broad strength in key areas to thrive, attract and retain consumers globally,” Ryan said. “Marco and Oliver have already driven Paramount+ and Pluto TV to new heights and with their continued leadership we are confident in our ability to become a leader in global streaming.”
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.