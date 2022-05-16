Paramount Names Int'l GMs for Paramount Plus and Pluto TV

Paramount Global has promoted Marco Nobili to the title of executive VP and international general manager of Paramount Plus, while Olivier Jollet has been upped to the same title for the ad-supported Pluto TV.

Both executives will report to Raffaele Anecchino, president and CEO of international networks, studios and streaming for Paramount, and Tom Ryan, present and CEO of streaming for the conglomerate.

Paramount aims to proliferate Paramount Plus and Pluto TV, as well as its JV with Comcast, SkyShowtime, in more than 60 European markets by the end of 2022. It also plans to expand Paramount Plus to South Korea later this year. Paramount said both Paramount Plus and Pluto TV will be expanded across Asian, African and Middle-Eastern markets in 2023.

"Through Paramount’s differentiated streaming playbook, we are focused on leveraging our broad strength in key areas to thrive, attract and retain consumers globally,” Ryan said. “Marco and Oliver have already driven Paramount+ and Pluto TV to new heights and with their continued leadership we are confident in our ability to become a leader in global streaming.”